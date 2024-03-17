World Classical Tamil Conference In Chennai Next Year

Tamil Nadu Chief minister M K Stalin has announced that the second World Classical Tamil Conference would be held in Chennai in June next year (2025).
The first World Classical Tamil conference was held in Coimbatore in June 2010.
“Tamil experts and enthusiasts, let us assemble in Chennai. Let’s celebrate Tamil to the astonishment of the whole world,” Stalin said on X.
The second World Tamil Research Conference was held in Chennai in 1968 when C N Annadurai was the chief minister. This will be the second Tamil conference to be held in Chennai.
“The Tamil conference is returning to Chennai after 57 years,” Stalin said.
The first World Classical Tamil Conference was organised by former chief minister M Karunanidhi.
Stalin said the first conference was held after Tamil Nadu was accorded the status of classical language by the Centre.
The first Classical Tamil Conference was held for five days. Similarly, the second conference would also be held for five days. Dates are yet to be announced.
Stalin said the ‘Kani Tamil24’ conference was held to have all the scientific works translated into Tamil. Also, Tamil Diaspora Day was celebrated on Jan 12 this year.
On that occasion, a Tamil conference was organised with the participation of Tamils from across the world.
Stalin said on the same lines, the Second World Classical Tamil Conference would be held in a grandiose manner.