Two Congress MLAs 'Join Govt', But To Remain In Oppn Party: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said two Congress MLAs- Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das - have decided to "join the government".

Purkayastha was the working president of the opposition party while Das was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi government.

Sarma, who heads a BJP-led government in the state, welcomed both the legislators at the chief minister's chamber inside the Assembly complex while the Budget Session of the House was in progress.