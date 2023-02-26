Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Truth Is Bitter, Says SBSP Chief On Adityanath's Mafia Charge

Home National

Truth Is Bitter, Says SBSP Chief On Adityanath's Mafia Charge

Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party not only nurtured criminals, but also made them MLAs and MPs, and said his government will "destroy" (mitti me mila denge) the mafia.

Uttar Pradesh Backward Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar
Om Prakash Rajbhar said that Akhilesh Yadav has no issues to raise after the SP leader sought to corner the state government File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 7:53 pm

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said that Akhilesh Yadav has no issues to raise after the SP leader sought to corner the state government in the assembly over the killing of a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case.

"Truth is bitter. It was the SP which had made Atiq Ahmad an MLA and an MP. (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath was saying this thing only," Rajbhar, who was earlier in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's party, told reporters. Training his gun at Akhilesh Yadav, the SBSP chief said that the SP chief's only aim is to oppose the government

Rajbhar said that Yadav should counter the government on "policies and thoughts''. He also said that the description by Chief Minister Adityanath of the "disputed" verse of Ramcharitmanas was "absolutely correct".

Related stories

No Longer In Alliance With SP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Ex-Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

After Om Prakash Rajbhar's Sacking From UP Cabinet, SBSP Dismisses Reports Of MLAs Switching Sides

The SBSP chief said that the SP is raising the issue of caste census, but it will not be an issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes as Yadav raised the issue of the Prayagrag killing and questioned the BJP government's handling of the law and order.

Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party not only nurtured criminals, but also made them MLAs and MPs, and said his government will "destroy" (mitti me mila denge) the mafia. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj, the police said.

Adityanath on Saturday also attacked the Samajwadi Party over the Ramcharitmanas row, alleging that it has insulted crores of Hindus living in India and abroad by burning the sacred text.

Tags

National Truth Bitter SBSP Chief Adityanath Government Hindus
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Scandal At Scandal Point

No Scandal At Scandal Point

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic