Truth Is Bitter, Says SBSP Chief On Adityanath's Mafia Charge

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said that Akhilesh Yadav has no issues to raise after the SP leader sought to corner the state government in the assembly over the killing of a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case.

"Truth is bitter. It was the SP which had made Atiq Ahmad an MLA and an MP. (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath was saying this thing only," Rajbhar, who was earlier in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's party, told reporters. Training his gun at Akhilesh Yadav, the SBSP chief said that the SP chief's only aim is to oppose the government

Rajbhar said that Yadav should counter the government on "policies and thoughts''. He also said that the description by Chief Minister Adityanath of the "disputed" verse of Ramcharitmanas was "absolutely correct".

The SBSP chief said that the SP is raising the issue of caste census, but it will not be an issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes as Yadav raised the issue of the Prayagrag killing and questioned the BJP government's handling of the law and order.

Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party not only nurtured criminals, but also made them MLAs and MPs, and said his government will "destroy" (mitti me mila denge) the mafia. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj, the police said.

Adityanath on Saturday also attacked the Samajwadi Party over the Ramcharitmanas row, alleging that it has insulted crores of Hindus living in India and abroad by burning the sacred text.