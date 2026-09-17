TMC Symbol Row: EC To Hear Rival Factions Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

The Election Commission will hear the Ritabrata Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC factions over competing claims to the party’s election symbol ahead of the October 6 bypolls.
Both camps have submitted documents on the party’s organisational structure and authorised signatories, with the EC considering possible interim arrangements.
The dispute centres on the rival camp’s June 22 formation of a National Working Committee and conflicting interpretations of Article 20 of the TMC constitution.
The Election Commission is set to hear rival factions of the Trinamool Congress on Thursday over competing claims to the party’s “two flowers on grass top” election symbol, days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly bypolls.
The poll panel has asked the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee to appear at 3 pm, while a five-member delegation of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction will meet the Commission at 4 pm, an India Today report said.
Both groups have submitted documents backing their respective claims over the party’s organisational structure and authorised signatories. With rival candidates contesting the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar using the TMC’s existing symbol, the EC is expected to consider an interim arrangement.
EC May Decide On Symbol Before Bypolls
The EC has not formally declared a dispute over control of the TMC, but is examining the competing claims made by the two groups.
Wednesday was the deadline for both factions to submit documents supporting their positions as well as the last day for filing nominations for the bypolls. The nominations will be scrutinised on Thursday.
Given the limited time before the October 6 polls, officials indicated that the Commission could issue an interim or ad hoc order on the symbol.
The symbol could be allotted to one faction, or the EC could freeze or withhold it from both groups while it examines the broader organisational dispute. Other interim arrangements are also possible.
Why Are TMC Factions Fighting Over Control?
The dispute traces back to June 22, when Ritabrata Banerjee convened a meeting of rebel leaders and announced the formation of a new National Working Committee. Arup Roy was elected chairperson.
Ritabrata’s faction has argued that the TMC is facing a “constitutional crisis”, citing Article 20 of the party constitution. It contends that the National Working Committee must be constituted every three years and that the committee formed in February 2022 completed its tenure in February 2025 without being renewed.
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has rejected the claim, arguing that the rival group is relying on an outdated provision and overlooking subsequent amendments to the party constitution.
The Mamata-led camp has also challenged the validity of the June 22 meeting, saying the prescribed multi-tier process for constituting organisational committees was not followed.
It has further said that public notices were issued during the organisational election process and that all MPs and MLAs were made members of the All India Trinamool Congress.
The Ritabrata-led faction, meanwhile, maintains that its June 22 meeting was conducted in accordance with the party constitution and has urged the EC to determine which faction is authorised to represent the party.