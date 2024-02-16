'These Are Four Biggest Castes...': Says PM Modi At 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan' Program

The Prime Minister virtually addressed an event, 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan', in Jaipur on Friday where he laid out his vision for a developed India while inaugurating several development projects worth approximately Rs 17,000 crore.

Emphasising the government's commitment to uplifting the nation, he highlighted the strengthening of different groups in our country, such as youth, women, farmers, and poor people.

"For us, these are the four biggest castes," he said.

Regarding the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign, Modi said it is not just words or sentiment.

"This is a campaign to enrich the life of every family, this is a campaign to eradicate poverty, this is a campaign to create good employment for the youth and this is a campaign to create modern facilities in the country," he further added.

Amidst this, Modi aimed at the Congress party, accusing it of being ensnared in the cycle of nepotism and dynastic politics. He asserted that the Congress' singular agenda revolves around opposing him, rather than focusing on constructive policies for the nation's advancement.

"The Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi. It spreads such things against Modi which divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics. Today everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there," he said.

A significant problem with Congress is that it lacks the foresight to frame positive policies. Neither can the Congress foresee the future nor does it have any road map for it, he said.