Sharad Pawar Targets BJP, Says Its Leaders Don't Face ED Action

Ajit Pawar walked away with a majority NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly in July last year and joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

The EC has allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the group led by Sharad Pawar.

Addressing an event here, Sharad Pawar claimed that misuse of power is evident when anyone opposes the ruling BJP.

"The ED has conducted investigations across the country, with 6,000 cases registered from 2005 to 2023. But, substantial findings were obtained in 25 cases, and 85 per cent of the cases involved political leaders from the opposition," he claimed.