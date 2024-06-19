Union Minister Incorrectly Writes 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' Slogan. Video Goes Viral

A video has surfaced showing Union Minister Savitri Thakur incorrectly writing the "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" slogan in Hindi during an event in Madhya Pradesh. The opposition Congress party has seized on the mistake, questioning Thakur's credentials.
Thakur, the Minister of State for Women and Child Development, was the chief guest at the "School Chalo Abhiyan" event at a government school in Bramha Kundi on Tuesday. The video shows her writing the slogan on a whiteboard in Devanagari script, but with errors. The video has gone viral on social media, with many users mocking Thakur's mistake.
Watch the video here:
Senior Congress leader K K Mishra responded sharply, questioning Thakur's qualifications. "It is the misfortune of democracy that people who hold constitutional posts and are responsible for big departments are not competent even in their mother tongue. How can they be capable of running their ministry?" he said. Mishra also called for constitutional amendments to set minimum educational qualifications for election candidates. He added, "This is an issue related to the system and not to any individual."
In defence, Dhar district BJP president Manoj Somani criticised the Congress for making an issue out of a mistake made in haste. "Savitri ji's feelings and sentiments are pure, but Congressmen are not able to keep their sentiments pure. The tribal community will not forgive the insult of a tribal woman," Somani stated. He accused the Congress of being unable to accept the growing stature of a tribal woman.