Sandeshkhali Sexual Assault Case: Lawyer Seeks Special Probe, BJP's Fact-Finding Team Barricaded In Rampur

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali case has now landed in the Supreme Court after igniting nationwide fury over allegations of sexual abuse and land grabbing by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has lodged a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, urging for an impartial investigation by either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the accusations.

The petition not only demands disciplinary measures against the implicated police officers but also calls for compensation for the purported victims of the alleged crimes.

Additionally, a six-member fact-finding team appointed by BJP chief JP Nadda, to visit the region was stopped by the police on Friday. The team was barricaded in Rampur.

BJP chief had asked the team to visit the region and meet women who had accused the Trinamool leader of sexual assault.