Sandeshkhali Sexual Assault Case: Lawyer Seeks Special Probe, BJP's Fact-Finding Team Barricaded In Rampur

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali case has now landed in the Supreme Court after igniting nationwide fury over allegations of sexual abuse and land grabbing by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.
Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has lodged a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, urging for an impartial investigation by either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the accusations.
The petition not only demands disciplinary measures against the implicated police officers but also calls for compensation for the purported victims of the alleged crimes.
Additionally, a six-member fact-finding team appointed by BJP chief JP Nadda, to visit the region was stopped by the police on Friday. The team was barricaded in Rampur.
BJP chief had asked the team to visit the region and meet women who had accused the Trinamool leader of sexual assault.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Trinamool Congress government over the allegations, while the ruling party has refuted the charges, accusing the BJP of inciting unrest in the region. The ongoing tensions have led to several instances of violence.
Also, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, following a visit to Sandeshkhali, described the situation as "ghastly, shocking, shattering," attributing blame to law enforcement for colluding with "rowdy elements" in the area. He suggested the formation of a Special Task Force to investigate the allegations.
However, the West Bengal Police have refuted allegations of rape leveled by the BJP. In a statement posted on social media platform X, the police emphasized that no complaints of rape have been received during multiple inquiries conducted by various authorities, including the State Women's Commission and a 10-member fact-finding team led by DIG CID.
The incident took place in Sandeshkhali on January 5, when an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid targeted the residence of Trinamool strongman Shajahan Shiekh, linked to a multi-crore ration distribution scam. The situation escalated when Shajahan's associates reportedly assaulted ED officers, leading to a chaotic sequence of events.
Subsequently, women from Sandeshkhali came forward with allegations of land grabbing and enduring years of torture and sexual harassment.