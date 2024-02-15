'No Rape Complaints' Says West Bengal Police On Sexual Exploitation Case In Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Police on Wednesday said that they have received no complaints of rape or sexual assault from women in Sandeshkhali. The police further stated that inquiries conducted by various teams found no evidence to support these allegations, attributing the situation to "misinformation."

Special teams were mobilized to investigate the allegations after women in Sandeshkhali raised concerns about sexual exploitation by TMC leaders.

However, according to police on 'X', no allegations of rape were reported during the inquiries conducted by the State Women’s Commission, an all-women 10-member fact-finding team led by DIG CID, and the district police.

"The representatives of the National Women’s Commission, following a recent visit to Sandeshkhali, have also corroborated this, saying that they did not receive any complaints of rape of local women during their enquiry. It is reiterated that all allegations and complaints received will be duly enquired into and lawful action will be initiated," the police added.

Protests continued in Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, with a significant presence of women demonstrators demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his alleged associates.

Accusations against Shahjahan and his group include forcibly seizing land and sexually harassing women.

Shajahan has been on the run since last month following an altercation between a mob of his supporters and a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid on his house in connection with an alleged ration scam.