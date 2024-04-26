National

Rajasthan: 6 Year Old Among 3 Dead As Car Runs Over People Sleeping On Roadside

The incident took place in the Mahwa town on Thursday late night when the victims living in a slum area were sleeping on the roadside near a government school.

Image for representation
A speeding car ran over 11 people sleeping on the side of a road in Rajasthan's Dausa district, killing three people, including a six-year-old girl, and injuring eight others, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Mahwa town on Thursday late night when the victims living in a slum area were sleeping on the roadside near a government school, they said. 

Ajay Singh, Sub-Inspector, Mahwa police station, said the Raju (50), his mother, aged around 70 years, and a Pari (6) died in the incident.

Of the eight injured, two were discharged after primary treatment and six were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur for further treatment, Singh said.

The car has been seized and efforts are on to nab the driver who is absconding, the SI added.

