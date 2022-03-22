Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

President Greets On ‘Bihar Diwas’, Says State’s Hardworking People Contributed In Nation’s Development

“As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

President Greets On ‘Bihar Diwas’, Says State’s Hardworking People Contributed In Nation’s Development
President Ram Nath Kovind On Bihar Diwas. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 6:36 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the people of Bihar on the state’s formation day and said its hardworking and talented people have contributed significantly to the country’s development. Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.


“Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. 


“As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi. 

Related stories

70 Per Cent Of Waqf Land Encroached In Maharashtra: Minister

Navi Mumbai Civic Body Cuts Salaries Of 191 Employees For Reporting Late To Work

Indian Crypto Firms May Knock On SC Doors On Taxation; Bitcoin Sees A Price Rise  

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Governor Of Bihar President Of India Ram Nath Kovind President Kovind Ramnath Kovind President Ramnath Kovind Bihar Bihar Diwas Bihar Diwas 2022 Indian City Indians India New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As Years Pass, Kashi Fades

As Years Pass, Kashi Fades

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands