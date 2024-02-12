Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, following his trip to the UAE, came as a surprise, stated Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra today.
While Modi’s UAE visit was formally on the cards, the fact that he would stop in Qatar is a surprise.
The announcement coincides with news of Qatar's release of eight former Indian naval veterans who had been detained for 18 months and were initially sentenced to death.
Seven of the veterans returned home early Monday, with the eighth expected to follow suit soon.
PM Modi personally supervised the handling of the case to free the Indians arrested in Qatar, the Foreign Secretary said.
Over 8.4 lakh Indians live in Qatar. "The two leaders will look at deepening bilateral ties," Kwatra added.
Who are the eight Navy veterans and why were they being prosecuted?
Captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma and Sugunakar Pakala, and sailor Ragesh – were detained in August 2022 on undeclared charges. According to reports, they were allegedly accused of espionage by the Qatari authorities.
The former navy men were employed by Al Dahra Global Technologies, a private outfit involved in developing military facilities in Qatar. Their role was providing training and consultancy services to Qatar’s navy forces and advising the Qatari regime on the submarine acquisition, according to Deccan Herald.
The Navy veterans were first allowed consular access in October 2022, following which they filed multiple bail pleas all of which were rejected. The trial began in March 2023, and on October 26, 2023 they were awarded the death penalty.