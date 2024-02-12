Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, following his trip to the UAE, came as a surprise, stated Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra today.

While Modi’s UAE visit was formally on the cards, the fact that he would stop in Qatar is a surprise.

The announcement coincides with news of Qatar's release of eight former Indian naval veterans who had been detained for 18 months and were initially sentenced to death.

Seven of the veterans returned home early Monday, with the eighth expected to follow suit soon.

PM Modi personally supervised the handling of the case to free the Indians arrested in Qatar, the Foreign Secretary said.

Over 8.4 lakh Indians live in Qatar. "The two leaders will look at deepening bilateral ties," Kwatra added.