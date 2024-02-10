Women's Reservation Bill, Tripple Talaq, Anti-Terror Laws: PM Modi Cites Big Reforms By 17th Lok Sabha| Top Quotes

Speaking in line with the NDA government's mantra of "reform, perform and transform", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed 17th Lok Sabha during his speech on the last day of budget session ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In his speech, while citing the the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the ban on triple talaq, the prime minister highlighted that the 17th Lok Sabha took several decisions that were waited for long by many generations.

The big reforms he cited also included Data protection bill, stringent anti-terror laws, removal of obsolete laws and women's reservation bill.

He further mentioned that the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha was 97 per cent and 30 bill were passed during its term.