Monday, Aug 01, 2022
One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

Among the fresh cases, seven were reported from Dibang Valley district, three each from the Capital Complex Region and Lohit and one each from Leparada, Tawang, West Kameng and West Siang districts, he said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 450 active cases, the SSO said.

Fresh Covid cases in Arunachal Pradesh Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 9:07 pm

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 47 more people recuperated from the disease, while 17 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Thursday.

The coronavirus caseload in the state rose to 65,824 and 65,078 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said. The recovery rate stands at 98.87 per cent, the official said.

The northeastern state recorded 83 recoveries and 58 fresh infections on Sunday. The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 64, followed by East Siang, Changlang and the Capital Complex Region at 36 each, Lohit at 33 and Dibang Valley at 30.

The Capital Complex Region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas. Altogether, 12,82,950 samples have been tested for coronavirus infection in the state thus far, including 96 on Sunday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 18.05 lakh people have so far been inoculated with Covid vaccines.

(With PTI inputs)

