Mumbai Logs 20 Covid-19 Cases

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:00 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported 20 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,54,997, the city civic body said.  

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,744 with no fresh fatality being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

With the surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases jumped to 73 from 61  the previous day, it said.

A day earlier, Mumbai recorded five COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities. 

As per the bulletin, the average doubling rate of cases in the city increased to 1,36,447 days, while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,180 with eight patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,181 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,85,87,428.

The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 3 and December 9 stood at 0.001 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent.

-With PTI Input

