Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maharashtra: Three Held For Breaking Into ATM In Thane District

Home National

Maharashtra: Three Held For Breaking Into ATM In Thane District

The accused barged into an ATM centre of a private bank in Goal Maidan area of the town around 2 am and allegedly broke the machine to steal cash, an official said. 

Maharashtra: Three Held For Breaking Into Atm In Thane District (Representative Image)
Maharashtra: Three Held For Breaking Into Atm In Thane District (Representative Image) Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 9:21 pm

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The accused barged into an ATM centre of a private bank in Goal Maidan area of the town around 2 am and allegedly broke the machine to steal cash, an official said. 

Their attempt failed and the trio were caught by the security guards and the police who were on patrolling duty with the help of a CCTV footage, he said.

An offence under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the trio, the official added.

Tags

National Maharashtra Police ATM Theft Robbery Police FIR Thane Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam