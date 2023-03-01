Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maharashtra: Alcoholic Woman Held For Beating Up Minor Daughters

Home National

Maharashtra: Alcoholic Woman Held For Beating Up Minor Daughters

The woman's husband rushed back home and administered first-aid to daughters, he said. His daughters showed him a video of their mother beating them. After that, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Satyarthi Launches Countrywide March Against Child Abuse
Alcoholic Mother severely beat up her two minor daughters Satyarthi Launches Countrywide March Against Child Abuse

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 5:43 pm

Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman for allegedly severely beating up her two minor daughters under the influence of liquor and injuring them, an official said on Wednesday. 

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police took action against the woman on Monday based on a complaint lodged by her husband, who works as a jewellery designer, on February 25.

"The couple lives with their two daughters aged twelve and six. The woman has a habit of drinking liquor and beating up her daughters for no particular reason. On February 22, one of their neighbours called up the woman's husband, who was at his workplace, and informed that his daughters have suffered injuries on their hands and legs after his wife thrashed them," an official of Navghar police station said. 

Related stories

Arizona Safety Department Takes Custody Of Minor Daughters Of Indian-American Couple Orphaned In Recent Tragic Accident

US Mom Arrested After Bodies Of Minor Daughters Found Floating In Canal

47-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting And Raping His Minor Daughters

The woman's husband rushed back home and administered first-aid to daughters, he said. His daughters showed him a video of their mother beating them. After that, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. He told the police that his wife has been addicted to drinking since the past eight years and that she would regularly abuse and beat their daughters. 

Following her arrest, the woman has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, the police said.

Tags

National Maharashtra Alcoholic Woman Beat Up Minor Daughters Showed Video Voluntarily Causing Hurt Dangerous Weapons Child Abuse
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'