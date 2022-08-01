Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 186 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,512

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,756, he added. The recovery count rose by 196 during the day to touch 10,37,794, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,512, health department official said.

undefined
Fresh cases in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 9:28 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Monday logged 186 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, which took the state's tally to 10,50,062, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,756, he added. The recovery count rose by 196 during the day to touch 10,37,794, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,512, he said.

So far, 2,97,29,759 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 7,227 on Monday, he added. As per a government release, 12,44,39,855 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 82,580 jabs were given during the day.

Related stories

Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Shooting For ‘Heart Of Stone’ Amid Her Pregnancy: ‘Had Quite A Task At Hand’

BJP Walks Out Amidst Drought Discussion In Jharkhand Assembly

One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,50,062, new cases 186, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,37,794, active cases 1,512, number of tests so far 2,97,29,759.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: Shushila Likmabam To Fight For Gold Medal; India Women's Lawn Bowls Team Makes History

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: Shushila Likmabam To Fight For Gold Medal; India Women's Lawn Bowls Team Makes History

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals