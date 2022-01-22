Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

LG Reviews COVID-19 Situation In J-K, Calls For Increased Testing

He directed them to focus more on local containment to safeguard public health and maintain momentum in economic activities.

LG Reviews COVID-19 Situation In J-K, Calls For Increased Testing
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, in Jammu. - PTI photo

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 10:07 am

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation with top-level officials and discussed the various steps undertaken to tackle the surge in cases.

Sinha called for increased testing in areas where more cases are being reported and laid emphasis on using mobile clinics to create awareness amongst patients that are in home isolation as well as those in rural areas. The deputy commissioners briefed him about the COVID-19 situation, the status of vaccination, implementation of Covid Appropriate Behaviour, and other related measures in their respective districts.

Related stories

Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Traders Body To Observe Voluntary Weekend Lockdown In Jammu

Leave of health staff cancelled amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu

Jammu And Kashmir L-G Launches Covid Vaccination Drive For 15-18 Age Group

“We must reach out to the patients in home isolation and the health officials concerned should ensure that their daily needs, medicines, etc., are taken care of with sensitivity,” he said. Sinha also instructed the officials to expedite the ongoing vaccination.

“Vaccination will continue to be the most effective tool to fight the pandemic. Our focus is on administering precautionary doses to frontline workers and senior citizens,” he said. “Authorities on the ground should focus more on local containment to safeguard public health and momentum of economic activities,” he said.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, presented detailed statistics on the COVID-19 situation and threat level, status of testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the union territory. He said the vaccination drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years is being carried out smoothly across the union territory and that four districts have already achieved 100 per cent administration of the first dose in this segment.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Jammu And Kashmir Vaccination COVID Testing Frontline Workers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Harak, Yashpal Major Gains For Cong In U'khand Ahead Of Polls

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

JD(U) To Go Solo In UP Polls After No Response From BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption