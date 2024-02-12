BJP President J P Nadda, who was at Dharamshala last week, rejected Sukhu’s charge that the Centre has not helped the state in relief and rehabilitation, asserting that the Centre had given Rs 1,782 crore to the disaster-hit Himachal. Nadda at his Dharamshala rally reminded that he visited affected districts with the state leadership and also expedited financial help from the Centre. But Sukhu has countered the statement.

Sukhu told Outlook, “Barring the money from our share under the national disaster fund, the Centre has not yet released any money under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessments. We even asked the Centre to declare monsoon havoc as a national calamity and appealed to all BJP MLAs and MPs to support the government. The Centre has not given any special relief package.”

Sukhu even draws a comparison to how the BJP-ruled states like Uttarakhand and Gujarat were given special packages after natural calamities and earthquakes, such as the Bhuj earthquake, but the Himachal that faced an unprecedented calamity was not helped.