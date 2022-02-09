Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab Row: Calm Prevails In Campuses Across Karnataka Following 3-Day Closure

Hijab Row: Protests for and against the 'hijab' had intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday.

Hijab Row: Calm Prevails In Campuses Across Karnataka Following 3-Day Closure
Calm prevails across Karnataka campuses on Wednesday.(File-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:45 pm

Calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational institutions which witnessed tense moments over the Hijab row earlier, as the Karnataka government had ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. 

Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching, sources said. 

Primary schools functioned as usual across the state without any interruption. 

Protests for and against the 'hijab' had intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday charged the Congress with fueling the Hijab row.

"Congress leaders are adding fuel to the fire in connection with the Hijab issue. If they continue to do so in future, people in Karnataka will throw them in the Arabian Sea," Jnanendra told reporters here. 

He added that the Congress Karnataka Chief D K Shivakumar has given wrong information to the media that the Indian tricolour was brought down in Shivamogga and was replaced with saffron flag.

"National tricolour is never flown all the time. Shivakumar is speaking irresponsibly. We can understand the motive behind such statement coming from a senior leader ," the minister alleged.

Denouncing Congress, Ashoka said, "It is not good for the Congress to instigate people. They give some statement and instigate people. Congress' conspiracy is clearly visible in this issue. One section is fanning this issue while the other is trying to douse it." 

He added that the government has already clarified that wearing of Hijab and the saffron scarves are not allowed in the classrooms. 

Noting that the government will abide by the High Court order, the minister said it was not good to take law into the hands when the government has already issued an order clarifying on the dress code. 

The Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka government order dated February 5, which prohibited any cloth other than the prescribed uniform, which disturbed peace, harmony and, law and order. 

Jnanendra on Tuesday night held a meeting with the Higher Education Minister Dr  C N Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. 

"We ministers held meeting along with the officials to take stock of the situation. The matter is pending in the court and we are waiting for the outcome. Already, a circular has been issued on the dress code," he had told reporters here. 

Lamenting that the Covid-19 had already spoilt two precious years, the minister said when the atmosphere was conducive for education, this controversy erupted, which has to be put an end to immediately. 

Vikas M, studying in a pre-university college in the city  said the second and third wave of Covid-19 had badly affected their studies due to which they could not complete their courses, especially the practical classes. 

"Now, this issue has further hampered our studies. Online classes are no match to the physical classes but we have to cope with it," Vikas told PTI.
 

Tags

National Hijab Row Hijab Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Karnataka Karnataka Government COVID-19 Congress BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Night Curfew Lifted In Himachal Pradesh Amid Drop In Covid Cases

Night Curfew Lifted In Himachal Pradesh Amid Drop In Covid Cases

7 Out Of 10 Foreign-Origin Prisoners In India Are Undertrials: NCRB

Over 16,000 Committed Suicide Due To Bankruptcy, 9,140 Due To Unemployment In 3 Years: Govt

Jammu And Kashmir | Properties Of 610 Kashmiri Pandits Restored: Govt

SC To Consider Listing For Early Hearing PIL For Speedy Trial In Cases Against Politicians

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla