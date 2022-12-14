HC Adjourns Hearing On BBMP Election Petition To Jan 9

The High Court of Karnataka adjourned to January nine the hearing of the petition by the Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) regarding conducting an election to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

On Wednesday, the SEC informed the court that it has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking a direction in this regard, which is likely to come up for hearing on December 15.

The state government has also approached the SC with an application seeking time to conduct the election.

On Wednesday, Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar recorded the submission on SEC and adjourned the hearing.

On September 30, the HC, which had earlier set aside the August four reservation list of the Govt, ordered that the new reservation list for the 243 wards of BBMP be finalised by September 30, and election be conducted to the BBMP before December 31.

Subsequently, on the date of the deadline for the new list, the Urban Development Department sought three more months to follow the HC order.

