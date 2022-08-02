Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Gujarat Adds 874 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 6,257

1,030 patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 12,39,423 and leaving the state with 6,257 active cases, said the release.

Fresh Covid Cases in Gujarat

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:53 pm

Gujarat on Tuesday added 874 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 12,56,651,  but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,971, said a department release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,56,651, new cases 874, deaths 10,971, recoveries 12,39,423, active cases 6,257, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)

