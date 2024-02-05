Government Reveals: 344 Antiquities Returned To India Since 2014

On a query regarding smuggled antiquities, he replied that 314 antiquities have been repatriated during the last five years, and he also shared the country-wise data. From the US, 262 such items were repatriated in the last five years, 15 from the UK, 35 antiquities were returned from Australia and one from Italy in the same period.

The issue of repatriation was attempted to be addressed in the Culture Working Group event during the G20 Summit. The subjects was "Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures", he added. Reddy, in response to another query, said the Ministry of Culture celebrated the life and sacrifices of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary on January 24, 2024.