Goa Sees 180 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Positivity Rate Now 14.09 pc

Goa on Thursday reported 180 Covid-19 cases at a high positivity rate of 14.09 percent, which took the tally in the state to 2,54,531, a health official said.

The new cases were detected from the examination of just 1,277 samples, the official said.

The death toll increased by one during the day and reached 3,957, he added.

The recovery count increased by 115 to touch 2,49,633, which left the state with an active caseload of 941, he said.

The official said the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state was 20,39,734.

