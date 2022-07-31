ED Detains Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut In Mumbai Chawl Redevelopment Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case related to redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.

ANI reported that ED has taken Raut to its office after detaining him from his residence earlier on Sunday.

#WATCH | Mumbai: ED officials arrive at the ED office with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after he was detained from his residence pic.twitter.com/sfHPKQHwnW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

The ED on Sunday conducted search and questioning at Raut's residence in in Mumbai after he skipped summons twice for questioning in the case. The ED team reached Raut's residence at 7 am along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

Raut was summoned by ED on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

What's ED's case against Sanjay Raut?

The ED is investigating Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities involving the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai. It's also probing related transactions involving Raut's wife and close associates. Raut has denied any wrongdoing and has alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta.

The ED wants to question Raut to know about his "business and other links" with his close associates Pravin Raut and Sujit Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife Varsha Raut.

Pravin was arrested in a probe linked to a Rs 1,034-crore alleged land scam related to the re-development of the Patra chawl in Goregaon area. He is currently in judicial custody.

Raut was questioned for about 10 hours on July 1, during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In April, the ED attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha and two of his associates as part of its probe, according to NDTV. The properties include a flat in Dadar held by Varsha and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut stays defiant

Despite the ED reaching his home and detaining him, Sanjay Raut has remained defiant.

"They [ED] are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested. Zukega nahi [will not bow down]," said Raut to reporters outside the ED office.

Earlier on Sunday, Raut alleged that the ED was pursuing the case with false evidence and that he would die but not surrender.

"False action. False evidence. I will not leave Shiv Sena. Even if I die, I will not surrender. Jai Maharashtra," said Raut in a tweet in Marathi.

"You can't beat that person, the one who never gives up! Won't bow down! Jai Maharashtra," said Raut in another tweet.

(With PTI inputs)