Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
ED Attaches Assets Of Maharasthra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Brother-In-Law

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 7:58 pm

ED said in a statement that it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited.

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, according to ED.


ED alleged that funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd.

Tags

National Maharashtra Enforcement Directorate (ED) Assets Attached Uddhav Thakeray Maharashtra CM Money Laundering Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Money Laundering Case
