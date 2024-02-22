Docu-Series On Indrani Won't Be Released Till Feb 29: Bombay HC Told; It Orders Special Screening For CBI

OTT platform Netflix on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it would not release the documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, till February 29.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande directed the makers of the series to hold a special screening of the series for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prosecuting agency.

The docu-series, titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth', delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and was scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23 (Friday).