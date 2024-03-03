Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Shoots Self In Apartment

A sub-inspector of Delhi Police died by allegedly shooting himself with a pistol at his flat in east Delhi, in a suspected case of suicide, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as K Ganesh, a resident of Telangana who was currently posted at the Madhur Vihar police station here.

"In the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at around 2 am, the police got a call from the family members of the SI, saying the officer was not responding to their calls," a senior police officer said.