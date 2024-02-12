Delhi Police Invokes Section 144 Till March 12 Amid Farmers' Protest

Section 144 has been invoked in Delhi for a month due to 'social unrest' in regard to the farmers' Delhi Chalo March.
The Delhi Police mentioned that the order will stay in effect until March 12, 2023, unless they decide to end it earlier.
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday has prohibited any type of rally or procession and blocking of roads and passages.
The order also imposes a ban on tractor rallies attempting to cross the borders of the national capital.
Farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march.
Advertisement
The order issued by Delhi Police read, "Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area."
Advertisement
The Delhi Police said they will carefully check all vehicles coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi due to the Farmers Protest.
They also made a rule that no loudspeakers can be used in cars, public buildings, or public places during the protest.