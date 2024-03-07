Delhi Metro Launches Software To Streamline Complaints Management

Delhi Metro on Thursday launched a customised and homegrown software that streamlines and smoothens its customer grievance management mechanism by analysing the nature of complaints and the level of their satisfactory disposal.

In a statement, the DMRC said its top management as well as the public complaints officer will be able to monitor the status of the complaints on a real-time basis with its help.

"The software will generate data that will help DMRC to analyse the nature of complaints received and the level of satisfaction of the complainants," it said.