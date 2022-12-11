Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi Logs 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Home National

Delhi Logs 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

The national capital reported four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

Delhi Logs 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
Delhi Logs 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 9:06 pm

Delhi recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease.

On Saturday, Delhi logged five coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 percent.

The national capital reported four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

A total of 2,646 tests were conducted a day before, according to the latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 19 while the number of containment zones is three.

The total number of cases rose to 20,07,036, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 18 are occupied while eight patients are in home isolation, it added.

Related stories

Thane Sees 3 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 29

Bharat Biotech Urges Centre To Include Its Intranasal COVID Vaccine In CoWIN portal

India Records 171 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Dip To 3,913

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs