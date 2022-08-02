Delhi Logs 1,506 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths; Positivity Rate Over 10%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,506 fresh Covid cases, the highest in over a month, and three deaths due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department here. The capital had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

The health bulletin said 10.69 per cent of the total samples tested turned out positive. This is the second day on the trot that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark, the data showed.

On Monday, the city reported a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent, the highest in six months, with 822 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities being reported. The national capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24. The positivity rate and the daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

Delhi recorded 1,263 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. It logged 1,333 cases of the viral disease on Saturday with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three deaths were reported.

The city saw 1,245 Covid-19 cases on Friday, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

(With PTI inputs)