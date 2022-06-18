Delhi Court Rejects Minister Satyendar Jain's Plea, Judge Says 'Stage Not Fit' For Bail

A court here Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him.

"The Bail application is dismissed," the judge said.

The court had reserved order after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.

Money laundering case against Satyendar Jain

The Enforcement Directorate had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

Thee ED has conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering case against Satyendar Jain and his associates on Friday.

At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency under the searches.

The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Jain's family and others after his arrest.

After Jain was taken into custody, all the portfolios held by him were allocated to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.