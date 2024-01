Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday condoled the death of a woman in a stage collapse incident at the Kalkaji temple and urged people to follow safety protocols while organising big events.

A 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured when the stage set up for a religious function at the temple here collapsed around 12.30 am on Sunday, according to police. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.