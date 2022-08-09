Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid: 7 More Deaths, 406 Fresh Cases In Punjab

There were 2,841 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. With 454 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,54,518, the bulletin said. 

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 10:00 pm

Punjab on Tuesday reported seven covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 20,405, while 406 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,77,764, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Mohali while one each from Barnala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur, said the bulletin. Of the fresh cases, 90 were reported from Mohali, 51 from Ludhiana and 49 from Patiala, the bulletin said.

There were 2,841 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. With 454 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,54,518, the bulletin said. Chandigarh reported 97 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 97,539. The death toll was 1,171, it said. The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 768, the bulletin said.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Registers 941 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Goa Sees 174 Covid-19 Cases At 11% Positivity Rate

Odisha Reports 487 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Fatalities

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu