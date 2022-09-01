Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 7,946 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 62,748

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decline of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 9:54 am

With 7,946 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,44,36,339, while the active cases declined to 62,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,911 with 37 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.67 per cent, the  ministry said.

A decline of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

National Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Vaccination
