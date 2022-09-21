Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
CM Basavaraj Bommai Meets Deve Gowda, Enquires About Former PM's Health

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo)
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:42 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with some of his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday called on former prime minister H D Deve Gowda at the latter's residence here to enquire about his health.

According to sources, the 89-year-old JD(S) supremo is said to be ailing from severe knee pain and age-related issues.

"We had come to inquire about his (Gowda) health. There has been a lot of improvement in his health, and he spoke to us lively and affectionately. He shared certain experiences, he blessed us and advised us regarding the work that needs to be done for the state," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, "We wish for his good health, long life and may he continue to guide the state and us...a lot of old things came up for discussion as we had worked together (during Janata Parivar days). He recollected several old things."

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, Housing Minister V Somanna, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Horticulture Minister Munirathna, Excise Minister K Gopalaiah.

Recently, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also state BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had called on Gowda separately, to inquire about his health.

(With PTI Inputs)

