Maha Politics: ‘RSS Is Like Father Figure…’, War Of Words Erupts Between NCP And BJP Leaders Over Organiser Article

The political row is over an article published by Organiser, a weekly known for allegiance to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) where the BJP has been reportedly criticised for allying with the NCP.

PTI
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A fresh political tension surfaced in Maharashtra as a war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally in Maharashtra, the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday over an article in Organiser, a weekly known for its allegiance to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). As per reports, the article had criticised the BJP for forming an alliance with the NCP.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the concluding function of 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg - Dwitiya', in Nagpur, Monday, June 10, 2024 - PTI
Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum’; Organiser Says BJP Didn’t Listen To ‘Voices On The Streets’

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

What did NCP say?

NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “To some extent, it (article) may be true. Some have also criticised the BJP for including leaders from the Congress, such as former chief minister Ashok Chavan. Even former Congress leader Milind Deora was inducted by chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and made a Rajya Sabha member.”

“But who will talk about the result in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP's seats decreased? What about other states where they lost some seats?”, the minister further asked.

Besides Bhujbal, another NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said an article in a weekly does not reflect the BJP's stance. "It should not be interpreted in that manner," news agency PTI quoted Praful Patel as saying.

null - null
Deep Dive | Ep 9 | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Criticizes Narendra Modi's Campaign

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sharply reacting against the article, NCP youth wing leader Sooraj Chavan said when BJP performs well, credit is given to the hard work of the RSS, but a defeat is blamed on Ajit Pawar.

How did BJP react?

Retaliating to NNCP's verbal attacks, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said, “The RSS is like a father figure to all of us. There is no need to make comments about the RSS. Sooraj Chavan should not have rushed to comment on the organisation. The BJP has not commented against the NCP. It would be better if such issues are discussed during NDA meetings.”

The New Indian Express, citing unnamed sources, reported that after the write-up, the BJP may snap ties with Ajit Pawar and fight assembly elections with Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena as its ally.

Swastika banner & portrait of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar - Getty Images
A Brief History Of RSS In India 

BY Outlook Web Desk

“RSS-BJP cadres are groomed on anti-Pawar plank. They are anti-Ajit Pawar because of his link to irrigation and Maharashtra state cooperative bank scams. But the anti-Pawar narrative took a back seat after junior Pawar joined hands with the BJP. Rubbing salt to the wound, he was made a deputy chief minister in the MahaYuti government,” a senior BJP leader, wishing anonymity, told the newspaper.

