BJP Likely To Launch Nation-Wide Campaign To Highlight White Paper Details

The BJP is likely to launch a nationwide campaign around the 'white paper' tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources said BJP state units across the country will highlight the details of the 'white paper' which underscores the alleged mismanagement of the economy and other governance issues, including national security, during the Congress-led UPA government and the turnaround effected by the Modi government.

The ruling party believes that the issue will resonate with the masses in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May, and reinforce its message about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership and the ineptness of the Congress and its allies.