“When Hemant Soren came to power (in 2019) and stopped them from doing so, they framed him in false cases,” the CM claimed.

Senior JMM leader Champai Soren became the chief minister on February 2, two days after Hemant Soren’s resignation as the CM on January 31 following a marathon interrogation by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, and his subsequent arrest.

“Hemant Soren had initiated steps to ensure the rights of tribal through 1932 Khatiyan based domicile policy and 75 per cent job reservation for local youths in private companies. The BJP could not digest these and they used central agencies against him,” he alleged.