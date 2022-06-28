Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
BJP Chief Condemns Government's Negligence In The Rajasthan

Following the murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, BJP chief in the state has shunned the Congress government's inefficiency and negligence in the state.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia PTI

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 9:14 pm

The killing of a tailor in Udaipur is a result of the appeasement policy of the Congress government in the state, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said on Tuesday.

Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam. The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.

Poonia claimed those seen in the video had threatened the victim on June 17. "The victim had asked for security but it was not given by police, this shows the government's negligence,” he alleged. "The situation in Rajasthan is such that Hindus are being attacked and murdered at many places. It is because of politics of appeasement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot," Poonia told reporters. Poonia also suggested the involvement of more people in the attack.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) and other extremist organizations are being protected by the Congress government, if an effective investigation is done then they will be found connected with terror organizations. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, who hails from Udaipur, condemned the incident and said he would reach the city on Tuesday night.

