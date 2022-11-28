Arvind Kejriwal Should Get 'Dhokha Ratna', Manish Sisodia 'Sharab Ratna', Satyendar Jain 'Massage Ratna': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Barb At AAP

Raising the poll pitch, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday blasted his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption, saying he should get "Dhokha Ratna" for creating a mess and bringing ignominy to the national capital.

Campaigning for the BJP candidates in the upcoming civic body poll, he said, "We have heard about Great Wall of China... Kejriwal has now become the 'corruption wall'." Chouhan also slammed the AAP convenor for defending his ministers -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

"It is amusing that Kejriwal demanded Bharat Ratna for Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal should be given 'Dhokha Ratna Puraskar' and Sisodia 'Sharab Ratna Pursakar' for the existing condition of Delhi," he said. Sisodia is an accused in the Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22 related case being probed by central agencies.

"You may not find anything else here (Delhi), but liquor will be available everywhere," Chouhan quipped. Citing leaked videos of Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail, the senior BJP leader said, "He (Jain) should get the 'Ghotala and Massage Ratna'."

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under charges of money laundering on May 31 this year. Several purported videos showing him getting massage, meeting visitors and having fruits and vegetables in his prison cell have emerged in recent weeks.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also cited the name of former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, who is lodged in jail as an accused in the north east Delhi riots in 2020, saying he should be presented with "Danga Ratna" award.

Chouhan appealed people to support and vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has earned a lot of respect in the world. "Prior to 2014, India was not respected that much in the world. Even smaller nations used to dare us. But after Modi's arrival, a miracle has happened," he said and claimed that Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine were provided a safe passage by Russian and Ukrainian forces as they carried Indian flags during their evacuation.

Chouhan also cautioned Delhiites not to be lured by Kejriwal's promises of freebies. "Kejriwal ji Kalakaar hain. Kai tarah ki ghoshna karte hain. Unke chakkar mein mat aana (Kejriwal is shrewd and makes all kinds of announcements. Do not be lured by his words," he said while appealing people to vote for the saffron party.

He also accused the AAP leader of "betraying" everyone, including his Guru (Anna Hazare) and friends (Kumar Vishwas). "Aisa koi saga nahi jisko Kejriwal ne thaga nahin (There is no one who has not been duped by Kejriwal)," he charged. The election to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4.

(With PTI Inputs)