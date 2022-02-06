Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

All Will Abide By Rahul Gandhi's Decision, Says Sidhu Ahead Of Announcement Of Cong CM Face

Gandhi will be visiting Ludhiana on Sunday to hold a virtual rally and announce the chief ministerial face of the party.

All Will Abide By Rahul Gandhi's Decision, Says Sidhu Ahead Of Announcement Of Cong CM Face
Navjot Singh Sidhu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 1:49 pm

Ahead of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said everybody will abide by his decision. Gandhi will be visiting Ludhiana on Sunday to hold a virtual rally and announce the chief ministerial face of the party.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!" Sidhu said in a tweet. Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are the main contenders for the chief ministerial candidate. Both have assured Gandhi they will stand by the party's decision.

During his last visit to Punjab on January 27, Gandhi announced at a virtual rally in Ludhiana that the Congress will soon declare its chief ministerial candidate and a decision on it will be taken after consulting party workers. Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, the Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Related stories

Rajnath Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi; Says Congress Leader ‘Only Trusts Chinese Media’

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi; Says ‘India Has A King Not PM’

Centre Unilaterally Announced River-Linking Project: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah

On Saturday, Sidhu, without naming any party, had said that a face would decide whether 60 candidates are elected as MLAs or not. He also stressed that only a person who has a roadmap for Punjab and who enjoys people's trust can ensure that 60 contestants get elected as legislators. Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Congress Congress Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Police
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

It's 90 Per Cent Versus 10 Per Cent Now, Says Adityanath On UP Polls

Efforts On For Reforming Education Ecosystem In J&K: LG

Boundary Disputes Among NE States Will Be Resolved Under Union Home Minister's Leadership: Rijiju

Those Behind Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination Opened Fire At Me: Owaisi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins