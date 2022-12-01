Adityanath Lauds Modi As India Begins G20 Presidency

Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
National

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 1:30 pm

India is shaping new paradigms for human-centric globalisation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country formally began its G-20 presidency.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the heads of state or government level is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

"Under leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India is shaping new paradigms of human centric globalisation encompassing the generous and sublime spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. G-20 presidency is a clear proof of this," Adityanath tweeted.

"Congratulations to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for this achievement on the Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence," he said in a separate tweet.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

-With PTI Input

