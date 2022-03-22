Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Won't Seek NATO Membership If Russia Agrees On Ceasefire: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war.

Won't Seek NATO Membership If Russia Agrees On Ceasefire: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 8:51 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

“It's a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn't know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn't want further NATO expansion,” Zelenskyy said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelenskyy said.

Related stories

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: What Might Happen If The War Spreads To A Nato Country

NATO Shouldn't Expand East, Pushing Russia Into Corner Will Have Dreadful Repercussions: China

Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees. 

Tags

International
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Won't Seek NATO Membership If Russia Agrees On Ceasefire: Zelenskyy

Won't Seek NATO Membership If Russia Agrees On Ceasefire: Zelenskyy

iPhone 13 And 13 Mini Review: Longer Battery Life And Improved Cameras Make For A Worthy Upgrade

iPhone 13 And 13 Mini Review: Longer Battery Life And Improved Cameras Make For A Worthy Upgrade