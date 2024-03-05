California Ski Resort Workers Tunnel Through 10 Feet Of Snow To Reach Office

The marketing team at Sugar Bowl ski resort in Northern California had quite the adventure getting to work after a powerful blizzard dumped over 10 feet (3 meters) of snow on the area. Jon Slaughter, head of the team, described the effort as akin to tunneling through to the front door of their office after the massive snowfall.
The resort, nestled 7,000 feet (2,134 meters) up among mountain peaks west of Reno, recorded some of the highest snowfall amounts from the storm. The blizzard, which began Thursday and finally tapered off on Monday, wreaked havoc across the region, causing traffic disruptions, road closures, and power outages.
Interstate 80, a major route through the mountains, experienced backups and closures, while ski resorts from Mammoth Mountain to Sugar Bowl shut down temporarily due to the extreme weather conditions. Despite the challenges, ski enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the reopening of lifts as the storm brought what were considered epic conditions with deep powder.
Palisades Tahoe, one of the largest resorts in the area, reported nearly 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow over the weekend, leading to closures of chairlifts due to safety concerns. Other mountain highways, including Mt. Rose Highway and California Highway 89, remained closed, further complicating travel in the region.
The late-season blizzard brought a significant boost to California's snowpack, crucial for the state's water supply. The snowpack levels on Monday were above average, providing optimism for water resources. However, the forecast hinted at more snowfall to come, with warnings issued for another system expected to arrive later in the day and last into Tuesday night.
Residents in affected areas, like Truckee, found themselves grappling with the overwhelming amount of snow. Some took to unconventional methods like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing in the streets. Despite the challenges, the excitement for fresh powder remained palpable among skiers and snowboarders eager to hit the slopes.
For Jon Slaughter and his team at Sugar Bowl, navigating through the snow to reach their workplace was just the beginning of their adventure. As they continue to dig out from the historic snowfall, they remain optimistic about the skiing prospects ahead, with more snow in the forecast.
As Slaughter put it, "It just keeps coming. So if people cannot make powder turn today, there’s plenty more coming for you."