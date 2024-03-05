California Ski Resort Workers Tunnel Through 10 Feet Of Snow To Reach Office

The marketing team at Sugar Bowl ski resort in Northern California had quite the adventure getting to work after a powerful blizzard dumped over 10 feet (3 meters) of snow on the area. Jon Slaughter, head of the team, described the effort as akin to tunneling through to the front door of their office after the massive snowfall.

The resort, nestled 7,000 feet (2,134 meters) up among mountain peaks west of Reno, recorded some of the highest snowfall amounts from the storm. The blizzard, which began Thursday and finally tapered off on Monday, wreaked havoc across the region, causing traffic disruptions, road closures, and power outages.

Interstate 80, a major route through the mountains, experienced backups and closures, while ski resorts from Mammoth Mountain to Sugar Bowl shut down temporarily due to the extreme weather conditions. Despite the challenges, ski enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the reopening of lifts as the storm brought what were considered epic conditions with deep powder.