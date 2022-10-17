Ukraine war: Kamikaze Drones Used In Five Fresh Attacks On Kyiv

Five fresh blasts rocked Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district on at 6:45am on Monday, The Kyiv Independent reported. Further details are awaited.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that there had been an explosion in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Klitschko said further details will be provided later. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 17, 2022

According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, Kyiv was attacked with kamikaze drones. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 17, 2022

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko revealed that as a result of the attack, a blaze erupted in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Several residential buildings were damaged, the Mayor added.

Ukraine's military said last week week that its current air defenses have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war. Early morning attacks on Ukraine's southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv's forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia.



The aerial warriors also commonly known as the 'loitering munitions', possess a very long list of cutting-edge technological advantages which are primarily responsible for its 'deadly' reputation. The drones explode on impact after entering the targeted troop, armour or building.

From being able to hover in air for hours and circle over the pin-pointed targets as an embodiment of its tactical precision, to the using real-time GPS coordinates and video for low collateral effects alongside precise targeting, the weapon has got a lot to offer.

AeroVironment, the manufacturer, says that the Switchblade 300 cruises at around 100 km/h while carrying cameras, guidance systems and explosives to dive-bomb into its target. It can fly for up to 15 minutes and 10 km before striking.