Namibia’s President Hage Geingob Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

Namibia's President Hage G. Geingob, who assumed office in 2015 and had previously held the position of prime minister following the nation's independence, passed away early on Sunday. He was 82.

“It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr Hage G Geingob, the president of the republic of Namibia has passed on today,” said a statement on Sunday from the acting president, Nangolo Mbumba.

“At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.”

Last year, the late president revealed that he had undergone aortic surgery in neighbouring South Africa.