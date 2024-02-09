'My Memory Is Fine': Biden Lashes Out At Special Counsel Amid Accusations Of Classified Information Sharing

In remarks at the White House, Biden denied Hur's assertion that he shared classified information, saying, "I did not share classified information. I did not share it with my ghostwriter.”

He also angrily lashed out at the special counsel for questioning his recollection of his late son Beau's death from cancer. “How in the hell dare he raise that?" Biden asked, saying he didn't believe it was any of Hur's business.

And in response to Hur's portrayal of him, Biden insisted to reporters that “My memory is fine," and said he believes he remains the most qualified person to serve as president.